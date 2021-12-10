Submit Release
ADVISER Assessment Roster Workday – Thursday, January 6, 2022

On January 6, 2022 from 9am to 12pm CST, the NDE and several SIS vendors will host a virtual workday for final Assessment Rostering in ADVISER. There will be a short presentation from the NDE Assessment team, with the bulk of the workday spent reviewing rosters in ADVISER and helping to troubleshoot/correct any issues.

The NDE Assessment and ADVISER teams will be available for support, along with several SIS Vendors. Assessment platform vendors (such as NSCAS Growth, INSIGHT or PANext) will not be in attendance.

The focus of the workday will be toward the January 10 due date – specifically ADVISER related data pertaining to ACT and Alternative Assessments. NSCAS Growth rosters should be ready prior to that time (thanks to the Winter Pilot).

Please click HERE to register. We look forward to seeing you there!

