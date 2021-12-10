Ziyen Energy Tokenized Fund Announces Second Oil Distributions For Token Acquisition
Ziyen Energy deliver on Financial White Paper Pledge - ‘Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization’SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyen Energy Tokenized Fund has announced they have received their second oil sale for an acquisition in Ziyen Energy Tokens.
Alastair Caithness, Ziyen Energy CEO, stated,
“Our work on asset backed tokenization in the oil and energy industry was initially written about by Blockchain Professors and Researchers from Columbia University, University of Florida and the University of Michigan. It was in 2019 when we started the project that aimed to tokenize energy assets on the blockchain. Our White Paper provided a hypothetical background to tokenization of energy assets and it is encouraging to see our financial model now working.”
In October 2020 Ziyen Energy CEO, Alastair Caithness, was a co-author of the first financial journal research paper on ‘Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization,’ where Ziyen Energy featured as the case study in the paper.
The main author of the paper, Yifeng (Ethan) Tian, Research Fellow at the University of Florida, had previously been working with Ziyen Energy for over two years investigating the feasibility of securitizing energy infrastructure assets through blockchain tokenization, and assisting with the development of the creation of blockchain-based energy token trading platform.
Other co-authors of the paper are:
Dr. Zheng Lu, PhD, CFA, Professor at Columbia University and Consultant at the World Bank
Dr. Peter Adriaens, Professor and FinTech Entrepreneur; Director, Center for Smart Infrastructure Finance at the University of Michigan
Dr. Edward Minchin, Professor at the School of Construction Management, University of Florida
Junghoon Woo, Ph.D University of Florida
Yifen Tian, stated,
“Our research in leveraging blockchain tokenization to finance infrastructure is published in the journal Frontiers of Engineering Management. In the age of blockchain, tokenization provides a revolutionary solution to improve financial efficiency, sustainability, and inclusivity. Special thanks go to the CEO of Ziyen Energy, Alastair Caithness, Dr. Zheng Lu, PhD, CFA, Dr. Peter Adriaens, Dr. Edward Minchin, and Junghoon Woo.”
Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization - Financial White Paper Published in Google Scholar
For more information about Ziyen Energy and Energy Tokens please visit www.ziyen.com and www.energytokens.io
About Energy Tokens:
Energy Tokens was established in 2019 by Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists to develop the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology.
About Ziyen Energy.:
Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
For more information visit www.ziyen.com.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.
