Ziyen Energy announce their tenth oil cash distribution for their tokenized energy fund
Energy NFST’s (Non Fungible Security Tokens) can fund future US Oil and Energy Projects
At Ziyen Energy, we believe that blockchain and specifically tokenization, can transform the energy industry.”SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyen Energy has announced they have received their tenth oil cash distributions for their tokenized energy fund. The latest distribution came from non-operated working interests in oil & gas wells located in Parker & Wise Counties, Texas.
The development of practices within the oil and gas industry has created a marketplace where secondary liquidity is severely limited, costs of transfer are high and information asymmetry has prevented all but sophisticated investors and knowledgeable industry participants from investing capital in this historically attractive asset class.
Alastair Caithness, CEO of Energy Tokens and Ziyen, stated,
“At Ziyen Energy, we believe that blockchain and specifically tokenization, can transform the energy industry. Our model of oil & energy tokenization can address some of the key fundamental issues facing the US energy industry. Even with the oil price over $100, domestic U.S. oil production is up less than 2% this year, to 11.8 million barrels a day, and currently remains well below the peak of 13.1 million barrels a day back in March 2020. There has been a huge drop in the amount of investment from private equity firms into domestic oil and gas upstream projects.
We believe the creation of Energy NFST’s (Non Fungible Security Tokens) through the Energy Tokens platform creates a new capital raising mechanism for energy companies to tap into the funding projects through the crypto community through tokenization.
Energy Tokens has been developed to address these inherent problems by democratizing energy investment opportunities, creating liquidity for illiquid energy investments, and facilitating better access to capital for energy development projects.”
If your company in interested in learning more about Energy Tokens please visit www.energytokens.io or email support@energytokens.io
For more information about Ziyen Energy and Energy Tokens please visit www.ziyen.com and www.energytokens.io
About Energy Tokens:
Energy Tokens was established in 2019 by Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists to develop the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology.
About Ziyen Energy.:
Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
In October 2020 Ziyen Energy CEO, Alastair Caithness, was a co-author of the first financial journal research paper on ‘Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization,’ where Ziyen Energy featured as the case study in the paper.
For more information visit www.ziyen.com.
