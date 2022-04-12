Energy Tokens offer solution to funding future US domestic Oil and Gas Projects utilizing Crypto and Tokenization
Ziyen announce they have received their eighth and ninth oil cash distributions for their tokenized energy fund
In 2018 energy banks and private equity firms invested over $200 billion in independent US domestic oil and gas upstream projects where last year this dropped to less than $20 billion”SHERIDAN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ziyen Energy have announced they have received their eighth and their ninth oil cash distributions for their tokenized energy fund as major energy banks and private equity firms curtail lending to US domestic oil and gas producers.
— Alastair Caithness
Alastair Caithness, Ziyen and Energy Tokens CEO, stated,
“In 2018 energy banks and private equity firms invested over $200 billion in independent US domestic oil and gas upstream projects where last year this dropped to less than $20 billion. Blackstone’s Private Equity division is now advising clients that they are no longer investing in new exploration and production projects in the US.
There is a long-term transition underway as global energy production and use shifts from coal, oil and gas to renewable sources including solar and wind. This shift to cleaner energy is driven by environmental concerns shared by government policymakers, energy industry participants and global consumers.
Most observers of the energy industry share the view that over time this will lead to capital moving away from oil and towards renewable energy infrastructure. This transition to eco-friendly energy is occurring at the same time as US oil and gas production continues to improve efficiency and lower production cost.
The US geopolitical needs for domestic energy self-sufficiency combined with low-cost production makes it likely that independent oil and gas producers will continue to find opportunities to develop and improve drilling sites.
The Energy Tokens platform creates a new capital raising mechanism for energy companies to tap into the funding projects through the crypto community through tokenization. Energy Tokens has been developed to address these inherent problems by democratizing energy investment opportunities, creating liquidity for illiquid energy investments, and facilitating better access to capital for energy development projects.”
If your company in interested in learning more about Energy Tokens please email support@energytokens.io to request a copy of the Energy Tokens Business Plan, or visit www.energytokens.io
About Energy Tokens:
Energy Tokens was established in 2019 by Ziyen Energy in collaboration with leading blockchain, data analysis, tokenization, regulatory and trading specialists to develop the Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform. The Energy Tokens Asset Trading Platform provides a means for tokenizing ownership interests in energy producing assets using permission-based blockchain technology.
About Ziyen Energy.:
Ziyen Energy. is a technology-driven energy company incorporated in the State of Wyoming, U.S.A. in April 2016. Originally formed as a software company providing information on the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, Ziyen specializes on business information, contracts, news and information by developing cutting edge procurement and supply chain software to provide clients with intelligence on industry specific government and private contracts. In addition, Ziyen Energy currently owns interests in oil assets based in Texas and the Illinois Basin, which covers Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The equity of Ziyen Energy has been tokenized and issued as ZiyenCoin which is offered for sale as a Security Token pursuant to SEC Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.
For more information visit www.ziyen.com.
In October 2020 Ziyen Energy CEO, Alastair Caithness, was a co-author of the first financial journal research paper on ‘Finance infrastructure through blockchain based tokenization,’ where Ziyen Energy featured as the case study in the paper.
Forward Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements related to anticipated commencement of commercial production, targeted pricing, performance goals, and statements that otherwise relate to future periods are forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are described in more detail in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC- specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made and based on information available to the company on the date of this press release. Ziyen Inc. assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release.
Alastair Caithness
Energy Tokens
+1 800-801-4703
support@energytokens.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn