New Bitcoin ATM opens in Lancaster, PA at 1902 Oregon pike for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Gas Plus Gas StationLANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Lancaster, PA. The new machine is in the Gas Plus Gas Station located at 1902 Oregon pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the back of the store, and allows customers to buys and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available 7 seven days a week and is servicing the entire Lancaster area, including the Eden, Neffsville, and East Petersburg neighborhoods.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Lancaster uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
