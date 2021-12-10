Landgraf Takes Questions at Winkler Town Hall

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

12/10/2021

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) hosted a town hall on Thursday evening in Kermit. During the event, Rep. Landgraf provided an update on actions taken by the Texas legislature in 2021 and fielded questions from those in attendance. This wraps up Landgraf’s 2021 post-session town hall schedule, in which he hosted a town hall in each of the four counties he serves as a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

“It’s an honor to represent Winkler County in the Texas House,” Landgraf said. “It was an evening with great people and great food and I’m thankful to everyone who found time in their busy schedules to make it out. The folks in Kermit, Wink and Winkler County know I’ve got their back, and I know they’ve got mine.”

During the town hall Landgraf fielded questions regarding, among other things, transportation challenges faced in the Permian Basin, federal vaccine mandate concerns, state healthcare needs, and his work as chairman of the House Environmental Regulation Committee.

“I always want to travel the district after a legislative session to hear directly from my constituents. So after a few overtime sessions, it was especially nice to see some friendly faces from Kermit and Wink and have an honest discussion about all the legislature did in 2021 while enjoying some delicious BBQ. I’m thankful to everyone who attended and to Poor Daddy’s BBQ for doing an excellent job once again,” Landgraf concluded.

