ADAM LIPPES LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION FOR WOMEN

New York designer launches Franger, a retro-modern sportif collectionNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Lippes, an American fashion designer rethinking the traditions of American sportswear through a luxury lifestyle brand, announces the launch of its first-ever activewear capsule collection, Franger. The new “ath-luxury” line features retro-modern diffusion styles for women of all ages.
The collection is inspired by and designed for women who lead an active lifestyle and crave a touch of luxury and fun in their everyday wear. Franger is crafted from the highest quality fabrics, including lightweight Tenjiku stretch cotton loungewear, French Terry midweight joggers, and technical Interlock knit tracksuits.
The luxury brand’s new line is designed in NYC and produced in Japan. Each style is named after an accomplished female athlete to celebrate strong women, including Naomi Osaka, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Mia Hamm, Misty Copeland, and Serena and Venus Williams.
“These are pieces women will want to live in. It’s sporty, fun and decidedly comfortable while still polished and refined,” says Adam Lippes. “It’s meant to encapsulate the ever-evolving lifestyle of the modern woman, from the tennis court to brunch.”
Franger, pronounced “ranger” with an “F,” is Adam’s middle name and his mother’s maiden name. Franger is offered at an advanced contemporary price point, ranging from $115-$495, available in sizes XXS to XL. The collection will be exclusively sold at adamlippes.com starting December 10, 2021.
About Adam Lippes:
Adam Lippes is rethinking the traditions of American sportswear through his luxury lifestyle brand. Inspired by his personal aesthetic for unhurried elegance and understated design, Adam's work communicates ease and confident luxury through cut, fit, color and details. The brand is committed to quality above all else and supports the finest fabric mills, craftsmen and ateliers worldwide.
Adam began his career in Fashion at Ralph Lauren before moving to Oscar de la Renta, where he grew to be one of the youngest creative directors of a luxury fashion house. Widely published for fashion, interiors and travel, Adam is a tastemaker and influencer who provides an authentic point of reference for the brand's audience. His inspirations and passions include art, architecture, interiors, antiques, textiles, gardens, travel, philanthropy, and dogs. Adam is a graduate of Cornell University and splits his time between NYC and a farm in the Berkshires in Southwestern Massachusetts.
Carly Paulauskis
Adam Lippes
+1 917-900-4796
press@adamlippes.com
