FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES, DR. JILL BIDEN, WEARS ADAM LIPPES TO MEET THE POPE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Lippes would like to announce the appearance of the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, in a custom-made jacquard dress and blazer. She wore the outfit to meet Pope Francis at The Vatican on Friday, October 29th, 2021.
The classic, sheath dress and matching single breasted blazer are recurring silhouettes in Adam Lippes’ collections. This timeless, sophisticated look was hand sewn in New York City in a silk and wool leopard jacquard that is part of the brand’s Resort 2022 collection.
About Adam Lippes:
Adam Lippes is rethinking the traditions of American sportswear through his luxury lifestyle brand. Inspired by his personal aesthetic for unhurried elegance and understated design, Adam's work communicates ease and confident luxury through cut, fit, color and details. The brand is committed to quality above all else and supports the finest fabric mills, craftsman and ateliers worldwide.
Adam began his career in Fashion at Ralph Lauren before moving to Oscar de la Renta, where he grew to be one of the youngest creative directors of a luxury fashion house. Widely published for fashion, interiors and travel, Adam is a tastemaker and influencer who provides an authentic point of reference for the brand's audience. His inspirations and passions include art, architecture, interiors, antiques, textiles, gardens, travel, philanthropy and dogs. Adam is a graduate of Cornell University and splits his time between Brooklyn Heights in NYC and a farm in the Berkshires in Southwestern Massachusetts.
To learn more please visit the Adam Lippes website: adamlippes.com
Carly Paulauskis
The classic, sheath dress and matching single breasted blazer are recurring silhouettes in Adam Lippes’ collections. This timeless, sophisticated look was hand sewn in New York City in a silk and wool leopard jacquard that is part of the brand’s Resort 2022 collection.
About Adam Lippes:
Adam Lippes is rethinking the traditions of American sportswear through his luxury lifestyle brand. Inspired by his personal aesthetic for unhurried elegance and understated design, Adam's work communicates ease and confident luxury through cut, fit, color and details. The brand is committed to quality above all else and supports the finest fabric mills, craftsman and ateliers worldwide.
Adam began his career in Fashion at Ralph Lauren before moving to Oscar de la Renta, where he grew to be one of the youngest creative directors of a luxury fashion house. Widely published for fashion, interiors and travel, Adam is a tastemaker and influencer who provides an authentic point of reference for the brand's audience. His inspirations and passions include art, architecture, interiors, antiques, textiles, gardens, travel, philanthropy and dogs. Adam is a graduate of Cornell University and splits his time between Brooklyn Heights in NYC and a farm in the Berkshires in Southwestern Massachusetts.
To learn more please visit the Adam Lippes website: adamlippes.com
Carly Paulauskis
Adam Lippes
+1 917-900-4796
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other