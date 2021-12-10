Fraser Receives Grants to Support Young People Transitioning into Adulthood
The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and the Otto Bremer Trust have awarded Fraser grants for OnTRAC, which helps young people transitioning into adulthood.
OnTRAC will provide individualized plans, touching on all of the important elements of well-being for these young adults. We are impressed but not surprised with this innovative approach by Fraser. ”RICHFIELD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation and the Otto Bremer Trust have awarded Fraser grants to support OnTRAC — Transition, Readiness and Connections — a service that assists young people, ages 14-26, transitioning into adulthood.
— Mark Dienhart, Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation President and CEO
Fraser understands that transitioning into adulthood can be difficult, particularly for young people with autism, mental health issues and disabilities. OnTRAC helps these transition-age young people define their individualized path to independence. The program brings together a collaborative team of Fraser staff and community experts to identify resources and create a Transition to Adulthood Plan to move forward and achieve their goals. Young people can work on social skills and independent living skills, explore careers and schooling and locate appropriate housing. They also learn how to manage both their physical and mental health.
Mark Dienhart, Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation President and CEO, said, “Our foundation knows the large numbers of children diagnosed with autism in the 1990s are now experiencing the important transition to adulthood. OnTRAC will provide individualized plans, touching on all of the important elements of well-being for these young adults. We are impressed but not at all surprised with this innovative approach by Fraser and hope our funding will help ensure its success.”
Brian Lipschultz, Otto Bremer Trust co-CEO and Trustee, said, “The OnTRAC program is a great example of how Fraser is working to help more young people move towards community independence and improve their overall health and wellness through a holistic approach to service delivery. Fraser will be the first in the state to provide easier access and coordination for those transitioning from youth to adulthood.”
The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation was created in 2004 by Best Buy founder, Dick Schulze, to give back to the communities where Dick and his family grew up — in Minnesota, where he built Best Buy to become the world’s largest consumer electronics retailer and in Florida, where he now maintains a permanent residence.
The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy.
Fraser is Minnesota’s largest and most experienced provider of autism and early childhood mental health services. The organization’s mission is to make a meaningful and lasting difference for individuals and families living with diverse intellectual, emotional or physical needs, by providing a lifetime of quality healthcare, housing, education, employment and support services. To learn more, visit fraser.org.
