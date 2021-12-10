Fleet Response Acquires Multi-Line Subrogation and Arbitration Outsourcing Services Company
From left to right, Fleet Response President and CEO Scott Mawaka, Paragon Vice President and CFO Ray Naccachian, Paragon President and CEO Ani Naccachian, Fleet Response Executive Vice President Allison Lanzilotta
Rental Concepts, Inc., DBA Fleet Response, announced that it has acquired Paragon Subrogation Services.
— Scott Mawaka, Fleet Response CEO and President
Paragon, established in 1995 by its founder and CEO Ani Naccachian, provides multi-line subrogation and arbitration outsourcing services to self-insured entities and insurance carriers.
“The acquisition of Paragon complements our overall product offering. It adds significant scale and reach to Fleet Response’s established subrogation segment, said Scott Mawaka, CEO. “The acquisition of Paragon bolsters our capabilities, and enriches our deliverable to insurance carriers, and commercial fleets.”
Paragon’s clients will continue to receive best in class service and benefit from Fleet Response’s specialized auto third-party administration operation, which includes a long and successful track record of subrogation recovery.
“Partnering with Paragon was a logical next step in staying at the forefront of the market. We are excited about the complementary nature of our businesses which will accelerate the value we can provide our clients,” said Mawaka.
As a leader in claims management, Fleet Response is known for being the leader across all categories of claims, safety, and compliance and has made significant investments in data analytics and driver scoring to bolster its market leading position. Fleet Response will be able to leverage the combined resources, expertise, and technology to enhance their offering while continuing to create favorable claims outcomes for their clients.
About Fleet Response
Established in 1986, Fleet Response is a Specialized Auto Third Party Administrator (TPA) offering claims, safety, and compliance solutions for your fleet, risk, and safety teams. Our services include first party auto, third party property, and bodily injury claims management as well as subrogation services. Our goal is to manage all aspects of the claims process with a focus on controlling costs and cycle time. For more information, visit www.FleetResponse.com
