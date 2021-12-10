Key Reasons to Attend Mobile Deployable Communications 2022 Conference

Mobile Deployable Communications 2022 Conference

SMi Group reports: SMi Group has released the conference highlights for the upcoming Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mobile Deployable Communications Conference, taking place on the 26th and 27th January 2022 in London, UK, is the leading conference in Europe dedicated to CIS requirements, and will bring together international experts from military, government and industry to explore the latest developments in communications technology.

SMi Group has released the highlights for the upcoming Mobile Deployable Communications Conference:

• As the leading conference dedicated to enhancing tactical communications capabilities, the two-day conference will explore the greatest challenges and next-generation solutions that are enabling infantry to communicate in today's and tomorrow's battlefields

• Delegates will hear exclusive updates on SatCom on the move, software-defined radios, ground terminals and network-enabled capabilities, standardising C4ISR networks, building tactical CIS networks and maximising data telemetry resiliency, operational feedback, research and development, and more

• Along with new speakers and new nations participating, the programme will also discuss new topics such as battlefield 5G, spectrum management, and cognitive load

• The agenda includes over 18 expert-led presentations and a focused panel discussion, with senior representatives from the Royal Marines, British Army, Inmarsat Global Government, Austrian MOD, L3Harris Technologies, Hungarian Defence Force, Royal Netherlands Marine Corps, NSSLGlobal, Portuguese Air Force, Argentine Army, Norwegian Army, European Defence Agency, US Army C5ISR Center, Defense Innovation Unit (OUSD R&E), REDCOM Laboratories, US DOD, DSTL, US Space Force, US Navy, EU Military Staff/EU External Actions Service, FMN Secretariat, OCCAR, and more

• With currently six confirmed sponsors, delegates will have an opportunity to discover the latest communication technology to optimise battlefield C2 in the dedicated exhibition space

Mobile Deployable Communications

26th – 27th January 2022

London, UK

Sponsored by GRC, Inmarsat, L3 Harris, REDCOM, NSSLGlobal, and Viasat

