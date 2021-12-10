Fourier Supports University of Malaya Medical Centre PWDs Event
Fourier Intelligence supports University of Malaya Medical Centre’s event in conjunction with International Day of Persons with DisabilitiesKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fourier Intelligence supports University of Malaya Medical Centre’s (UMMC) “A Group Exhibition by Artists-Patients”, an event hosted by UMMC in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities that will be held from December 4th to 14th 2021 in the Plaza, University Malaya Medical Centre.
This event was an initiative done by the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine of UMMC to showcase their support to people with disabilities. This event also serves to create more awareness to the public regarding to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities that falls on the 3rd of December annually. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities aims to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in all spheres of societies.
To showcase this support for PWDs, the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine of UMMC organised a group art exhibition for their patients with disabilities to display their artworks. Amazing artworks such as drawing, painting, sketches, batiks, and masks were proudly displayed throughout the Plaza. These artworks were also available for sale to the public with profits returning to the patients themselves.
Prof Dr. Madya Mazlina binti Mazlan, Head of Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, expresses her gratitude to all the attendees and participants during her opening speech. She also reminded everyone on the objective and importance of the event which is to generate more public awareness and support PWDs. The director of UMMC, Professor Dr. Nazirah binti Hasnan, were also in attendance to the opening ceremony of this event which was accompanied by musical performances such as piano and singing by PWDs.
Fourier Intelligence is one of the main sponsors of this event, further emphasizing on their support for PWDs. Tai Zhi Kang, Business Development Director of Fourier Intelligence, also attended the event. “It was remarkable to witness the department of rehabilitation medicine of UMMC carry out such a successful event. It opens one eye to the endless possibilities and abilities of PWDs to create such amazing series of artworks. This event serves as a great platform for PWDs to showcase their talents and abilities as well as to generate public awareness.”
