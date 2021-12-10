BRIEFING: Policy Options to Counter the Rising Iranian Threat

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will host a briefing on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

First 100 Days of Ebrahim Raisi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will host a briefing on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 starting at 11:00 am with leading national security experts. The panel will discuss an effective Iran policy to address Tehran’s nuclear non-compliance, its missile and UAV program, its regional aggression, the rising public discontent and the first 100 days of Ebrahim Raisi as Tehran’s president.

Panelists:

• Honorable Joseph I. Lieberman, former senator from Connecticut.

• Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Proliferation Strategy, Counterproliferation and Homeland Defense.

• David Shedd, former Acting Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Intelligence Programs and Reform; visiting fellow, The Heritage Foundation.

• Professor Matthew Kroenig, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University; Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, and Director, Global Strategy Initiative, The Atlantic Council.

• Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA Director of Foreign Policy.

• Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, Washington Office, National Council of Resistance of Iran; author, The Iran Threat.

WHEN: Wed., December 15, 2021; 11:00 am EST

WHERE: Washington, DC

To RSVP, please contact media@ncrius.org

