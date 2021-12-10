BRIEFING: Policy Options to Counter the Rising Iranian Threat

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will host a briefing on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

First 100 Days of Ebrahim Raisi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran, U.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) will host a briefing on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 starting at 11:00 am with leading national security experts. The panel will discuss an effective Iran policy to address Tehran’s nuclear non-compliance, its missile and UAV program, its regional aggression, the rising public discontent and the first 100 days of Ebrahim Raisi as Tehran’s president.

Panelists:
• Honorable Joseph I. Lieberman, former senator from Connecticut.

• Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Proliferation Strategy, Counterproliferation and Homeland Defense.

• David Shedd, former Acting Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; former Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Intelligence Programs and Reform; visiting fellow, The Heritage Foundation.

• Professor Matthew Kroenig, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University; Deputy Director, Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, and Director, Global Strategy Initiative, The Atlantic Council.

• Jonathan Ruhe, JINSA Director of Foreign Policy.

• Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, Washington Office, National Council of Resistance of Iran; author, The Iran Threat.

WHEN: Wed., December 15, 2021; 11:00 am EST

WHERE: Washington, DC

To RSVP, please contact media@ncrius.org

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran-US Representative Office (NCRI-US) acts as the Washington office for Iran’s parliament-in-exile, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, which is dedicated to the establishment of a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic in Iran. It will serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Maryam Rajavi and based on her Ten Point Plan, once the theocracy is ousted. Its primary responsibility will then be to hold free and fair elections within six months after the fall of the regime. NCRI-US has been instrumental in exposing Tehran’s nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons, ballistic missile programs, and its terrorist network.

