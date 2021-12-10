Door Step Deliveries For CE-Approved Rapid SARS-Cov-2 Antigen Test Kits, Delivered Across Europe
LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keru Group has collaborated with major CE-approved Covid Test Kits Brands to potentially supply Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test kits for use across the UK and the rest of Europe. With these test kits, the cassette will display the result as positive or negative.
This approach Lateral flow tests (LFTs), also known as lateral flow immunochromatographic assays or rapid tests, are simple devices intended to detect the presence of a target substance in a liquid sample without the need for specialized and costly equipment.
Keru Group claims that purchases through them will ease down the hassle of logistics, bring down the cost as they will consolidate purchase orders and buy it at much better prices from the manufacturers. With their Group Buying strategy, they estimate that the prices will be up to 30% cheaper as compared to buying it as an individual or separate order. It is because Keru Group works closely with their clients, building long-term relationships based on trust and mutual understanding. The continuation of their client relationships is far more important to them than any short-term financial gain.
Keru Group has ensured that the manufacturers are in compliance with the regulations of countries where they are intended to be used. Keru Group claims that the main benefit of procuring rapid antigen tests from them is the fastest delivery. Instead of waiting several weeks on Production lines, through their existing relationships, dispatches of products will be within days. This makes the availability of the product easy, hassle-free, and cost-effective.
