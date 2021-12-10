COURAGE IN CANNABIS—A COMPILATION OF STORIES OF HEALING THROUGH CANNABIS—SET TO RELEASE DECEMBER 13TH, 2021
Led by award-winning physician, entrepreneur, and author, Dr. Bridget Williams. Courage in Cannabis is a compilation of 18 inspiring stories written by heroes
When I entered the cannabis industry I was not only fascinated by the science and medicinal possibilities but the courageous stories of my patients and colleagues”PICKERINGTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by the impact of life-changing stories, Visionary Author Dr. Bridget Williams shares the inspiring personal accounts of healing and achievement from 18 diverse authors changed by cannabis.
— Dr. Bridget Williams, MD
Courage in Cannabis, the groundbreaking collection of short stories, will launch digitally on Amazon, December 13th, 2021. The collection features doctors, lawyers, activists, patients, caregivers, and pioneers in the cannabis industry who share unique experiences and perspectives that have led them to the plant. From across the United States and Canada, This inaugural book of the Courage and Cannabis Book Series highlights some of the greatest changemakers in the hemp, CBD, and cannabis industries:
Khadijah Adams, Cannabis Investor/Entrepreneur; Adilah Anwar, Cannabis Committee Chair, NABCRMP; Franny Tacy, Hemp Pioneer/Entrepreneur; Joe Brennan, CBD Pioneer/Entrepreneur; Charlana Mckeithen, Champion & Trailblazer for BIPOC; Joyce Gerber, The Canna Mom Podcaster; Dr. Jennifer Anderson, Pediatric Cannabis/Advocate; Candy Flores, Cannabis patient, and CBD Entrepreneur; Andrea Sallis, Cannabis Entrepreneur/Educator, and Dr. Bridget Williams, Visionary/Cannabis Doctor/CBD Entrepreneur. The Foreword is written by Kevin Greene, Multi-Entrepreneur/Cannabis Education/ Innovator.
Dr. Bridget Williams shares, “The Power of Cannabis can be found in the stories. When I entered the cannabis industry I was not only fascinated by the science and medicinal possibilities but the courageous stories of my patients and colleagues. Cannabis has the potential to not only improve people’s lives medically but heal their soul and provide a new path in life.”
Courage in Cannabis is the first publication in a series of books written by and for people who have found courage through the power of the plant. Dr. Bridget Williams is dedicated to making a safe space for others to share their personal stories. Courage in Cannabis Clubhouse, airing on the Reclaim your Wellness Club, Tuesdays at 7 pm EST, invites people from across the globe to come and share stories of healing and transformation.
Dr. Bridget Williams is a family and cannabinoid medicine physician in Ohio. The owner of Green Harvest Health, Medical Cannabis, and Integrative Clinics. She leads an innovative CBD Product Development business and is a sought-after speaker providing valuable medical motivational talks on CBD, Cannabis, and Confidence.
Dr. Bridget Williams and the authors are open for interviews. For questions regarding Courage in Cannabis, the opportunity to be an author in the next book release, or how to access The Courage in Cannabis Clubhouse, please contact Trisha Newland, LISW at trisha@greenharvest.health.
Trisha Newland, LISW
Green Harvest Health
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other