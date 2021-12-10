Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Releases Guide on How Lyme Disease Can Cause Chronic Fatigue
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine released a new guide that describes how chronic fatigue can be an indicator of Lyme disease. Many people complain about chronic fatigue and see a doctor for treatment, however, if Lyme disease is to blame, people do not receive the relief they’re seeking.
The guide from Premier Health and Holistic Medicine explains that when chronic fatigue is paired with other telltale signs of Lyme disease, further evaluation is needed by a qualified Lyme disease specialist.
In the early stages of Lyme disease, these include symptoms such as:
- A bullseye rash in a centralized location
- Flu-like symptoms
- Fatigue
- Muscle aches
- Persistent fever
- Chills
- Headaches
- Dizziness
The guide explains that symptoms worsen as Lyme disease progresses, causing issues such as heart palpitations, arthritis, numbness, body rashes, migraines, facial palsy, and more. Additionally, people with this infection continue to feel extremely fatigued, making everyday activities difficult to accomplish.
If someone has these symptoms, the guide suggests people seek help from a doctor who specializes in treating Lyme disease. Doctors without this expertise commonly misdiagnose patients with Lyme disease.
After seeing a specialist, if a persons’ doctor lands on a Lyme disease diagnosis, a holistic treatment plan is needed. This approach considers the body as a whole, including how well the body’s immune system is functioning, to help patients achieve healing.
Dr. Ridinger from Premier Health and Holistic Medicine is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia that specializes in treating Lyme disease. She takes an integrative approach to medicine and is a board-certified family physician. For people living with chronic fatigue or experiencing other common symptoms of Lyme disease, they can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
Premier Health and Holistic Medicine
+1 703-857-4280
