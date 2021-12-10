Nwicode, Inc announces a new No-Code tool for Creating mobile Applications for iOS and Android devices

mobile app builder nwicode cms

Turn an idea into an individual mobile application for iOS/ANDROID without writing a single line of code, without contacting developers using NWcode

The future of programming is not coding at all” — Chris Vanstrat, CEO at GitHub.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have an idea, you wanted to create an app, a marketplace or something like that, then Nwicode.com - this is the place you are looking for. The Nwicode team believes that everyone should be able to implement an idea regardless of money, resources or time and without having to become an engineer or hire a team of engineers. Nwicode, Inc. decided to go further than its competitors by providing a new service called "Nwcode" with open source code, which will allow you to create mobile applications not only in the cloud, but also with installation on your own servers.

The world's first software to be built by the community. Since day one, we’ve built our business to deliver real value and grow based on user demand. We aim to build the best platform that empowers our users to create powerful apps without writing code.

Visual programming is primarily of interest to novice Internet entrepreneurs and startups who want to test the hypothesis of the relevance of their idea, but do not have a five- to six-figure sum. And the same Bubble or Adalo, for example, allows you to create full-fledged web products with a minimum budget 3-4 times faster than on code.

Who needs No-code platforms and why?

Before the advent of No-code﻿ services, developers and programmers were engaged in creating, launching online projects and bringing business to the Internet. This led to a shortage of personnel and an increase in prices for services.

No-code services are used by aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to test the capabilities of a new product and test hypotheses without additional investment in development.

No-code platforms are also relevant for large companies that do not need full-time developers and complex expensive services: they use No-code software inside their ecosystem to add the necessary functions.

The capabilities of No-code platforms are constantly growing: more and more IT products can be created without using code.

Advantages of the new Nwcode platform:

1. Programming for everyone. Figuring out how the NWcode system works is faster and easier than learning programming from scratch. This allows you to attract more people in the IT field who are interested in development. Thanks to this, they can create entry-level products that can be refined as needed, gradually learning text programming languages.

2. Visual programming. The concept of visual programming replaces writing code with working with graphical objects. This means that you can see the result even at the development stage: it gives new opportunities for the design and functionality of the product.

3. Cost reduction. The help of NWcode technologies is invaluable for projects with a small budget and checking the viability of a new business model. There is no need to attract additional investments and assemble a development team: it is enough to install the software on a computer and understand the functionality.

4. Saving time. You can create a working layout of the site in a few hours of work. And also to relieve full-time programmers and developers from the routine for interesting projects.

What makes NWcode different from other services like Bubble or Adalo?

All services differ from each other by a set of templates, filling options and the amount of freedom. Therefore, when choosing a platform for the development of your product, you need to rely on all the pros and cons.

We're a people-first SaaS company

"Our product is the hero but we built it with people at its center. Our core values define our product and our work. Our mission is to support anyone who has ideas for new forms of value, for empowering innovations, or even just for better products and services. To this end, Nwicode is ready to launch a new set of tools in December." Said Sachin Ruslan Bugaev, Chief Wizard and Founder Nwicode, Inc .

The main difference is that the NWcode service is more flexible and extensible, in addition to No-code, Low-code will also be available, the platform is available with open source. The difference of the concept is that Low-code requires programming skills. If No-code is suitable for creating simple projects using ready-made templates, then Low-code helps to expand the functionality of the product and integrate it with other services, databases and CRM.

Low-code is attractive to companies in its own way, because it is partly the development of its own product, where the template is taken as a basis. Advantages of Low-code:

1. The platform reduces the costs of product development and implementation, search and hiring of suitable personnel.

2. Some of the processes are automated, so developers spend less time preparing the project.

3. You can involve people with basic programming skills to work on a project.

4. You can make changes to the services.

The Nwicode team has been working on this tool for a long time (which was developed mainly in Russia), and finally they are going to bring it to the US market first. With this new upcoming tool, you can create your own software, as well as perform upgrade work. The tools will be hosted on AWS and Microsoft Azure, and it is also possible to install on your own servers.

