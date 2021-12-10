Derby Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Multiple other offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A5007040

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 @ approximately 1701 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road, Derby

VIOLATION:

1. Operating after suspension or revocation of license

2. Possession of Cocaine

ACCUSED: Robert Ingram

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

PASSENGER: Alex Becker (ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS)

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious male in the Derby Price Chopper parking lot. Troopers responded to the parking to further investigate. Upon Troopers arrival, a male matching the description was seen in a parked sedan. Troopers then observed the sedan leave and commit a traffic infraction. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the sedan for the infraction and identified the operator of the vehicle as Ingram and the passenger as Becker. Ingram’s license to operate a motor vehicle was shortly after found to be criminally suspended and Becker was found to have two active in-state arrest warrants. Ingram and Decker were subsequently placed under arrest and searched incident to arrest. During the search, Troopers located drug paraphernalia and a pill bottle with a small amount of white powdery substance on Ingram. The white powdery substance later field tested positive for cocaine. After processing Ingram for the above listed offenses, he was released on a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Orleans County. The white powdery substance has been sent to the lab for further confirmation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.