Derby Barracks / Arrest on Warrant / Multiple other offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A5007040
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/08/2021 @ approximately 1701 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Road, Derby
VIOLATION:
1. Operating after suspension or revocation of license
2. Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Robert Ingram
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
PASSENGER: Alex Becker (ARRESTED ON ACTIVE WARRANTS)
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious male in the Derby Price Chopper parking lot. Troopers responded to the parking to further investigate. Upon Troopers arrival, a male matching the description was seen in a parked sedan. Troopers then observed the sedan leave and commit a traffic infraction. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the sedan for the infraction and identified the operator of the vehicle as Ingram and the passenger as Becker. Ingram’s license to operate a motor vehicle was shortly after found to be criminally suspended and Becker was found to have two active in-state arrest warrants. Ingram and Decker were subsequently placed under arrest and searched incident to arrest. During the search, Troopers located drug paraphernalia and a pill bottle with a small amount of white powdery substance on Ingram. The white powdery substance later field tested positive for cocaine. After processing Ingram for the above listed offenses, he was released on a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Orleans County. The white powdery substance has been sent to the lab for further confirmation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/18/2022 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.