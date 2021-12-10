ARIZONA STATE TROOPERS SEIZE OVER 237 POUNDS OF METHAMPHETAMINE ON I-8 WITHIN 24-HOUR PERIOD

In a 24-hour period of operation from December 7-8, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers – including Border Strike Force units – and the Arizona National Guard seized 237.05 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $1.54 million and arrested three people on drug-related charges in southern Arizona.

Additionally, one stolen vehicle was recovered, two human traffickers/smugglers were arrested, and two additional persons were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for illegal entry.