CXC wins Best Employer of Record (EOR) Service Provider SILVER Award
CXC is honoured to have received the Silver award for the Best Employer of Record (EOR) Service Provider at this years’ HRM Readers’ Choice Awards.SINGAPORE, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CXC is the Silver Winner of the Best Employer of Record (EOR) Service Provider award at the HRM Readers’ Choice Awards 2021.
CXC was established in Australia in 1992 before expanding globally. With the rapid change in workforce dynamics and organisational growth, CXC simplifies how organisations and candidates connect compliantly and efficiently. Our goal has always been to help clients better manage their workforce by giving them access to quality talent and supporting the candidates in navigating the legalities of the employment market. Winning the silver award for the Best Employer of Record (EOR) Service Provider category is a true testament to our commitment to providing the highest-quality solutions.
At CXC, we engage your contingent and remote workers directly, on your behalf, as well as monitor and manage the contract lifecycle no matter the size of your organisation.
Our services ensure a simple, seamless process for both the worker and organisation, mitigating the risks while minimising the administration process.
- CXC manages payroll in over 65 countries worldwide via a vast network of legal entities.
- CXC enables you to retain full ownership of your IP rights in every country where you operate.
- CXC ensures that you fully optimise your risk mitigation by eliminating unnecessary risk exposure.
- CXC’s team of risk and compliance and HR specialists, working with legal entities and dedicated partners all over the world, protects your business.
- CXC’s seamless payroll services offer fast, flexible, and effective payroll with guaranteed on-time payments to your contingent and remote workers.
- CXC provides a consistent work experience through our onboarding and payroll process.
