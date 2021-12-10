Submit Release
M-43 signal project in Ingham County set for Saturday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $90,000 to install a left-turn traffic signal and a video detection system on M-43 at Dobie Road in Ingham County.

County: Ingham

Highways: M-43 (Grand River Avenue) Dobie Road

Closest cities: Okemos East Lansing

Start date: 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Completion date: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Traffic restrictions: This work will require closing Dobie Road at M-43 from 6 to 11 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Safety benefit: This work will provide a better signal operation, providing motorists with a safer intersection.

