More about GBI Arrests Dahlonega Woman for Theft

Lumpkin County, GA (December 9, 2021) – On Thursday, December 9, 2021, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Rhonda Sheppard, 54, of Dahlonega, Georgia on one count of Theft by Taking.  Sheppard was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center.

The GBI was requested by the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation on August 6, 2021, after Sheriff Stacy Jarrard learned from a concerned citizen that the terms of a local residents’ will were not carried out by the executrix, Sheppard.  One such term involved a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.  Sheriff Jarrard then made an initial inquiry confirming what the citizen relayed to him.  As a result, the GBI was requested to investigate the case.  At this point, the investigation has revealed that Sheppard took over $400,000 for personal use.

The GBI investigation is ongoing.  There may be additional charges relating to the case.  The case will be provided to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.

