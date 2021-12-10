Turnagain Releases Community Guide on How Alaska Seniors With Alzheimer’s Can Stay Involved in Their Community
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnagain Social Club, a provider of adult day services in Anchorage, released a community guide on how seniors who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s can continue participating in their favorite activities and stay involved in the Alaskan community.
At the core of Turnagain Social Club’s mission and vision is to help seniors at every stage enjoy a full life, despite mental or physical disabilities. The new guide explains how Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative type of dementia that more than 50 million people in the world have been diagnosed with. This condition causes a decline in cognitive abilities, degraded motor skills, memory loss, behavioral changes, and other debilitating symptoms.
While Alzheimer’s disease is not curable; research suggests that staying active can help slow the pace of deterioration caused by the condition. An active lifestyle also improves overall health. In addition to staying physically healthy, mentally stimulating activities can also benefit people with Alzheimer’s.
Turnagain Social Club’s guide explains how people with dementia may lessen how much time they spend outdoors or with others as they notice symptoms of their disease progress. However, socialization can help seniors with Alzheimer’s find fulfillment in their lives and continue to enjoy new experiences and meet new people.
The guide offers suggestions for activities, including visiting the Alaska Heritage Center or Anchorage Museum.
Turnagain Social Club offers seniors in Alaska an enriching environment to socialize with others. The center has its own transportation and can pick seniors up and take them home at the end of the day, and they take seniors on outings.
People can learn more about the center and day services for seniors by visiting the Turnagain Social Club website.
Kori Mateaki
