State disciplines health care providers-R21-27

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Benton County

In October 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Karren Louise Garton (RN00102891). Garton allegedly performed non-FDA approved treatments to clients while operating a business without medical supervision. Garton must pay restitution to 3 patients before she can apply for reinstatement.

Clark County

In September 2021 the Nursing Commission withdrew charges of unprofessional conduct on registered nurse Walt Tyler (RN00143365) for alleged possession of controlled substances or legend drugs without a prescription.

In October 2021 the Massage Therapy Program charged massage therapist Allen W. Holden (MA00022827) with unprofessional conduct. Holden allegedly failed to properly document or retain patient records as required.

Island County

In October 2021 the Veterinary Board withdrew all charges against veterinarian John Joseph Mangiameli (VT00003029).

King County

In October 2021 the Dental Commission amended charges against dentist Garrett Buck (DE60879751) with unprofessional conduct. Buck allegedly recommended treatment requiring general anesthesia that was not required and failed to obtain informed consent properly.

Lewis County

In September 2021 the secretary of health reinstated the license of certified nursing assistant Rhonda Jo Baxter (NC10093371). Baxter complied with the terms and conditions of a 2013 agreement for reinstatement of her license after it was suspended for failure to comply with a substance use monitoring program.

Pierce County

In October 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program issued a notice of intent to issue a cease and desist order to Michele Williams for unlicensed practice as a registered nurse. Williams allegedly misrepresented herself as a registered nurse while employed as a nursing admissions coordinator although she has never held a registered nursing license.

Snohomish County

In September 2021 the secretary of health granted Amanda Lee Warner (CO61147343) a license to practice as a substance use disorder professional trainee and placed her on probation.

In September 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of conditions for the license of dental hygienist Jennifer Angela Anderson (IL60620008). Anderson complied with the terms and conditions of a 2016 agreement which granted her a conditional license.

Spokane County

In October 2021 the Dental Commission amended charges against dentist Emerson Grant Godbolt (DE60548646) with unprofessional conduct. Godbolt allegedly performed unnecessary treatments including teeth extractions and failed to obtain informed consent properly.

In October 2021 the Home Care Aide Program suspended the license of home care aide Rachel Hanna Kintner (HM60701510) for 5 years for sexual misconduct. Kintner admitted to having a romantic and sexual relationship with a patient where she worked.