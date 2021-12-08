Submit Release
200 robberies reported in last week alone, LAPD Chief Michel Moore says

Zero-bail policies mean, in some instances, suspects are quickly released from custody after they're arrested and booked for the crimes. The current zero-bail policy was designed to reduce jail populations during the pandemic. "Right now, I believe that the efforts of the last year and a half or so created at least a perception of a more permissive environment," said Moore. "For people that have the ability to go out and engage in this type of conduct we are talking about here with no consequence."

