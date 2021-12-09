Submit Release
Applications Open for H.R. 133 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Stimulus Funding

Applications for H.R. 133 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program Stimulus Funding will be open 12/10/2021-2/11/2021.

This one-time, second round of $434,268.98 in Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding was created due to funds provided by H.R. 133. Specialty crops include fruit, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture, and more. This grant is open to producers, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farmers markets, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah.

Up to four products will be awarded within one or more of the following project categories:

  • Innovative Distribution of Specialty Crops
  • Training the New Generation of Specialty Crop Farmers
  • Improving Consumer Recognition of Specialty Crops in the Marketplace
  • GAP Certification Vouchers
  • *Other agriculture and food certification, training, education, and support will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

For more information and to apply, visit https://ag.utah.gov/specialty-crop-block-grant-program.

