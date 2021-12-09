Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,394 in the last 365 days.

Council Sends Three Names To Governor For Supreme Court Vacancy

The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments met today to consider nine applicants for the Tennessee Supreme Court vacancy. After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Council selected the following applicants:

Sarah Campbell

Kristi M. Davis

Neal McBrayer

The Council has forwarded these three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.

The vacancy was created by the passing of Justice Cornelia A. Clark on September 24, 2021.

You just read:

Council Sends Three Names To Governor For Supreme Court Vacancy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.