MLTC Hosts Ties With Dad Family Reunification Event

MEMPHIS – One of the most important components to reducing recidivism is reconnecting offenders with their families. The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) aimed to do just that by hosting a special family reunification event called ‘Ties with Dad’. Relatives of offenders were given an opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones by enjoying dinner, taking family photos, and discussing important life skills.

MLTC Superintendent Taurean James said the event was created to specifically target residents who were father figures within their household prior to incarceration. “The male participants had the opportunity to partake in a unique bonding experience with their minor male children or other male relatives by teaching them very simple things, such as tying a tie,” said Superintendent James.

“Family reunification is an essential part of the transition center’s mission. Significant research has shown that reuniting families is a fundamental component of an offender’s successful reintegration into society,” James said. “Research has shown that separating children from their families is traumatic and has long-lasting effects on their mental, emotional, and physical health. Therefore, reunifying the family unit is not only beneficial for returning inmates, but also provides a long-term solution for a child who has an incarcerated parent by helping them build a support network.”

During the "Ties with Dad" event, sponsored by MLTC Chaplain Dr. William Smith III, each resident was provided with a new tie, donated by members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, and the Memphis Ministerial Alliance, to present to their child.