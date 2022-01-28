The Advocate is Appealing to a Navy Veteran in Tennessee with Lung Cancer and who had Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982 to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That May Exceed $100,000

If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and before 1982-they had exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE , USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the immediate family of a Navy veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Tennessee to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s they had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed with lung cancer and before 1982-they had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might turn out to be significant financial compensation. Most people who develop lung cancer and being exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work do not realize the $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Tennessee include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees of the Milan Army Ammunition Plant, the Holston Army Plant, or the Arnold Air Force Base, power plant workers for the TVA, manufacturing or industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, insulators, millwrights, pipefitters, auto mechanics, machinists, coal miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

“Most people with lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.