More about Carr Urges ALI to Reject Amendments that Leave Victims of Sex Crimes Vulnerable, Put Children at Risk

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has joined a bipartisan coalition of 37 Attorneys General to urge the American Law Institute (ALI) to reject proposed changes to Section 213 of the Model Penal Code (MPC) that would weaken the ability of States to prosecute sexual assault, abuse, exploitation, and trafficking crimes; jeopardize the safety of victims of these crimes; and restrict the ability of law enforcement to protect the general public from recidivist behavior.

“The changes being considered are cause for concern as we strengthen our own efforts to rescue victims and put buyers and traffickers behind bars,” said Carr. “Since its formation in 2019, our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has worked tirelessly to investigate and prosecute the criminals who commit these despicable acts, and our case load continues to build over time. We must ensure our laws protect victims and hold accountable those who exploit our most vulnerable citizens.”

In a letter sent to ALI, the bipartisan coalition writes, “As attorneys general, we urge the ALI to consider the danger the proposed changes would pose to the public, especially children, and abandon its plans to amend this article of the Model Penal Code … The revisions contemplated fail to treat sex predators appropriately and would provide them more freedom to commit these heinous crimes, putting the citizens we represent at greater risk of becoming victims.”

Among the changes being considered by the ALI:

Regarding Sex Trafficking:

Removes “advertising” and “obtains” as predicate acts that can be used to establish trafficking.

Excludes criminal liability for those who knowingly benefit from their participation in sex trafficking.

Requires Government prove buyer knew, but recklessly disregarded, fact that victim was under 18 years old.

Mandates identifying a trafficker to establish crime of child sex trafficking has occurred.

Excludes criminal liability for sex trafficking for buyers of commercial sex with minors.

Regarding Sex Offender Registries:

Removes the following crimes as offenses that require registration: Kidnapping and attempted kidnapping Online enticement Sex trafficking Child sexual abuse material crimes (possession/distribution/production of child pornography) Sexual assault of minors older than 12 years of age Sexual assaults that do not involve force or restraint



Would permit only government law enforcement agencies to access registry information – there would be no public access and no access by non-profit organizations for prospective employees/applicants.

Removes key identifiers from registry requirements, including: Date of birth Fingerprints and palm prints DNA sample Driver’s license/identification card information Passport information (which would eviscerate provisions of International Megan’s Law) Internet identifiers



Offenses of sexual assault by physical force or sexual assault of an incapacitated person are not registrable – offenders are required to register only if the offender was previously convicted of a felony sexual offense.

Registration for sexual assault of a minor is limited to crimes where the victim is less than 12 years old and the offender is 21 years old or older.

Registration for incestuous sexual assault of a minor is limited to crimes where the victim is under the age of 16 years old.

Renders failure to register a misdemeanor.

In addition to Georgia, the letter was also signed by the Attorneys General of the following states: Mississippi, Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia and West Virginia.

Read the letter here .