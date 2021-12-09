A Parade of Hope
A Caravan of Sheriffs, Police, SWAT, Fire Trucks, Exotic Cars & SuperHeroes Join Forces to Show Love & Support to our Bravest Little Heroes Battling Cancer
To truly understand the depth of the plea, ‘Help Us Find A Cure’, your life must be touched by someone who has a disease for which there is no cure.”NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Be on the Lookout for Broward Sheriff’s Office Vehicles, South Florida Law Enforcement Vehicles, Fire Trucks, SWAT Vehicles, The Gold Lamborghini, The BatMobile, Spiderman, GI Joe, Superman, and other SuperHero Vehicles all Joining Forces to Show Love & Support to our Bravest Little Heroes Battling Cancer
— Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Founder
This Friday December 10th the Mystic Force Foundation will join forces with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Agencies from across South Florida, Fire Departments, and SuperHeroes in a monumental show of love, unity and support for the bravest little Heroes battling the #1 disease killer of children in this country. The Parade will begin in Hollywood where the Gold Ribbon adorned vehicles will depart with lights & sirens blaring in an unprecedented show of Hope, Love & Solidarity in the fight against Childhood Cancer. The caravan will drive past Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital where the children will be lined up in the Hospital’s Skywalk, then on to Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center. On the ground at Salah will be Mounted units from the Ft Lauderdale PD as well as Star Wars characters awaiting our arrival amongst the patients, families and hospital staff.
Mystic Force Foundation consistently teams up with local law enforcement agencies at events and special occasions throughout the year to bring joy and happiness to kids battling cancer. From Parades, to rides in Police Cars, to granting special ‘Wishes’, and ‘End Of Chemo’ celebrations, officers show children battling cancer and their families kindness, support, & love. These Police Departments join the Foundation to remind families that they are never alone in their fight.
Friday December 10th
Meeting time: 10:30am
Target Store Hollywood
3251 Hollywood Boulevard . Hollywood, FL . 33021
(departure time approximately 11:00am)
Drive By - Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
1005 Joe DiMaggio Drive . Hollywood, FL . 33021
(Continuing on to staging area)
Wells Fargo Bank
1710 S Andrews Avenue . Ft Lauderdale, FL . 33316
(departure time approximately 11:45am)
Drive By - Salah Children’s Hospital
1600 S Andrews Avenue . Ft Lauderdale, FL . 33316
For more information you may contact
Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.com 305.726.1155
EstherReynolds1@gmail.com 786.897.1997
Press is invited to meet at 10:30am on the SW side of the Target Parking lot and then at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital where Foundation Directors and BSO will be available after the parade to speak to the Press.
The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. Salvatore lost his battle with cancer in 2011 but his legacy continues to change the lives of all children battling this devastating disease. This year is the Foundation’s 13-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 3rd anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, the country’s first and only Childhood Cancer Haven dedicated solely to children battling cancer located in North Miami Beach. The Heroes Hangout is free to families, is sponsored by the Dante Law Firm and is 100% community supported.
Silvia Dominguez Vanni
Mystic Force Foundation
+1 305-726-1155
email us here
