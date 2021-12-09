Directive to fly flags at half-staff extended through Dec. 11 in honor of former Sen. Bob Dole

BISMARCK, N.D. – In accordance with an amended proclamation today from President Joe Biden, Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to continue flying the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff through Saturday, Dec. 11, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of World War II veteran and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday.

Flags were originally set to return to full-staff Friday, Dec. 10. The president has extended the half-staff order through midnight Saturday.