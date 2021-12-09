Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,419 in the last 365 days.

October 2021

The PSC periodically gets questions from consumers about concepts and terminology related to utility regulation. We answer these questions in blogs posts on the SC Utility Consumer website and sometimes feature these responses to frequently asked questions in these newsletters. Here, for your review and to share with your contacts, are the FAQs for avoided cost dockets.

AVOIDED COST FAQ’s

What is an “avoided cost?”

Per the PURPA definition, avoided cost is “the incremental costs to an electric utility of electric energy or capacity or both which, but for the purchase from the qualifying facility (QF) or qualifying facilities, such utility would generate itself or purchase from another source.”

That’s pretty technical, so we’ll break it down. Think of avoided cost as what a utility who purchases power from a third party would otherwise have to invest in or pay money for to generate electricity (one kilowatt). So, if a utility provider purchases power from a third party, the avoided cost is the lost payment the utility provider would otherwise have to pay to generate the power themselves.

Utility providers may find it easier or more cost-effective to purchase a portion of their power from these qualifying facilities (QF), who generate the power themselves.

Let’s say that you’re baking a pie and the recipe calls for six apples—unfortunately, you just have five on hand. Now, you could plant, fertilize, and water an apple tree and wait for that sixth apple, or you can just walk into any grocery store and purchase an apple for a fee. The cost of planting that tree and harvesting that apple, in this scenario, would be the avoided cost.

Will this affect my bill?

Avoided costs payments are shared by all consumers as a portion of your bill, as they reflect the cost to generate the power that you use. When a company calculates its avoided cost payments and presents them to the PSC, the PSC may choose to accept or deny the costs as presented by the utility company. These changes may be reflected in your bill—not as a direct result of recent hearings, but as an element of the bill you pay each month. 

You just read:

October 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.