SunPower by PGT Announces More Residents Can Qualify for Solar

Credit Score reduced to 600+

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by PGT Solar, Arizona’s most trusted energy consultant, has announced that solar financing is now available to qualified residents with credit scores of 600+ through SunPower FinancialTM. The expanded eligibility from the previous level of 640+ means more Arizona residents will be able to go solar, saving on their future electricity bills.

With over a decade of experience designing solar energy systems for homeowners throughout the Phoenix Valley, SunPower by PGT Solar has the auspicious goal of getting as many homes as possible to be powered by clean, sustainable energy from the sun. With over 1,000 satisfied customers, they have the expertise to help homeowners build a brighter future and realize immediate electricity cost savings—providing qualified customers with financing that makes it easy. Backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, SunPower by PGT Solar offers the best technology, design and craftsmanship direct to the customer.

"SunPower Financial aims to make it quick and easy for as many Americans as possible to get low-cost financing,” said Jason MacRae, executive vice president of financial products at SunPower. “It’s never been easier for homeowners in Arizona to purchase solar with some of the most affordable rates on the market."

Customers can estimate the approximate cost of a solar system by using their Solar Wizard Calculator that takes into consideration their location, electricity bill and the system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.

SunPower by PGT Solar takes the hassle and uncertainty out of solar. They design an efficient system, review financing and leasing options with homeowners, and then coordinate with SunPower to install and provide maintenance and warranty services as needed.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer solar to more homeowners with the lowered credit score requirement,” stated Greg Field, Principal of SunPower by PGT Solar. “It seems to us that if you are already paying an electricity bill, you should be able to afford solar.”

The Master Dealer designation was awarded by SunPower to PGT Solar as a residential dealer who demonstrates excellence in consultation, design, finance options and customer satisfaction. They handle the solar energy process for customers including system design, then work directly with SunPower to complete the installation, permitting and rebate processing and maintenance. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by PGT Solar to provide them with the most reliable solar technology. Learn more at sunpowerbypgtsolar.com.

About SunPower by PGT Solar

Since 2011 SunPower by PGT Solar has been designing solar energy systems using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by the knowledge and experience of SunPower for residential applications throughout Phoenix Valley. With SunPower’s stellar reputation, the Arizona solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs. As a SunPower Master Dealer, PGT Solar provides the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce monthly electric bills working directly with SunPower to install and maintain each system. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties.

