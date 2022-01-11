New Bitcoin ATM opens in Whitehall, PA at 3690 Lehigh St for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin ATM - Whitehall Mini MartWHITEHALL , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Whitehall, PA. The new machine is located in the Whitehall Mini Mart located at 3690 Lehigh St # 9J, Whitehall, PA 18052. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the front of the store, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available 7 seven days a week and is servicing the entire Whitehall area, as well as Lehigh region including the Coplay and Stiles neighborhoods.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Whitehall uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
Ted Stevenot
Hippo Kiosks LLC
+1 610-508-3009
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
How to use a Bitcoin ATM to buy Bitcoin