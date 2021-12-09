Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,021 in the last 365 days.

24/7 Frozen Beverage kiosk solves COVID and labor shortage Dilemma

Smoothie Machine Kiosk for Bleni Blends

Logo for Bleni Blends

Bleni Blends, a Philadelphia-based frozen beverage kiosk company, has grown its more than 30 self-serve kiosk locations in Philadelphia & throughout the nation

We were drawn to the unattended retail industry to bring a healthy, quick beverage option now, it’s even more important to have a safe, covid-friendly option that reduces labor & person contact.”
— Peter Shapiro
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unattended Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Bleni Blends, a Philadelphia-based frozen beverage kiosk company, has expanded its more than 30 self-serve kiosk locations across Philadelphia and throughout the nation in such cities as Dallas, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Cleveland, and Louisville. Staff and patients at local Philadelphia area hospitals (Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Einstein Medical Center, Main Line Health, and Penn Medicine) already enjoy their new Bleni Blends kiosks in their facilities. Other kiosks are also operating at various gyms, office buildings, airports, indoor sports centers, and college campuses.

Founded by native Philly entrepreneurial brothers Peter and Stuart Shapiro along with Brett Beninger in Calgary, Canada, Bleni Blends’ kiosks enable consumers to select real fruit smoothies and frappes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as a delicious, nutritional alternative to traditional vending machine options. In just 60 seconds, customers can sip frozen Blends such as Strawberry Banana, Tropical, Green Power, Berrylicious, and Vanilla Frappé coffee. Fruit blends are made with real fruits and vegetables, with no added sugar, no artificial flavors, dairy, lactose, or gluten.

CEO and President Peter Shapiro commented, “We originally were drawn to the unattended retail industry prior to the pandemic and wanted to bring to the marketplace a healthy, quick beverage option that was always available. Now as we navigate this new world, it’s proven even more important to have a safe, covid friendly beverage option that eliminates extra labor and person to person contact.”

Kiosks provide a fully automated experience that spotlights the future of retail transactions. Bleni Blends kiosks are cashless and accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and most staff and student cards. Kiosks also utilize a touchless vending option, ideal for today’s world that prioritizes contactless delivery.

Bleni Blends kiosks are not only convenient for customers, but also for their operators. Kiosks are self-contained, self-cleaning, and require minimal maintenance. Additionally, kiosks only occupy 12 square feet of space and can be installed in a few hours.

Boilerplate:

Bleni Blends was developed in 2019 as a nutritious, contactless, unattended beverage kiosk. Currently, they operate more than 30 locations across the United States and Canada. Another 30 kiosks, are expected to be delivered within the next few months.

Elyse Lupin
Elysium Marketing Group, LLC
+1 4846847420
email us here

You just read:

24/7 Frozen Beverage kiosk solves COVID and labor shortage Dilemma

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.