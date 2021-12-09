24/7 Frozen Beverage kiosk solves COVID and labor shortage Dilemma
Bleni Blends, a Philadelphia-based frozen beverage kiosk company, has grown its more than 30 self-serve kiosk locations in Philadelphia & throughout the nation
We were drawn to the unattended retail industry to bring a healthy, quick beverage option now, it’s even more important to have a safe, covid-friendly option that reduces labor & person contact.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unattended Solutions, Inc. d/b/a Bleni Blends, a Philadelphia-based frozen beverage kiosk company, has expanded its more than 30 self-serve kiosk locations across Philadelphia and throughout the nation in such cities as Dallas, Salt Lake City, San Antonio, Cleveland, and Louisville. Staff and patients at local Philadelphia area hospitals (Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Einstein Medical Center, Main Line Health, and Penn Medicine) already enjoy their new Bleni Blends kiosks in their facilities. Other kiosks are also operating at various gyms, office buildings, airports, indoor sports centers, and college campuses.
Founded by native Philly entrepreneurial brothers Peter and Stuart Shapiro along with Brett Beninger in Calgary, Canada, Bleni Blends’ kiosks enable consumers to select real fruit smoothies and frappes 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as a delicious, nutritional alternative to traditional vending machine options. In just 60 seconds, customers can sip frozen Blends such as Strawberry Banana, Tropical, Green Power, Berrylicious, and Vanilla Frappé coffee. Fruit blends are made with real fruits and vegetables, with no added sugar, no artificial flavors, dairy, lactose, or gluten.
CEO and President Peter Shapiro commented, “We originally were drawn to the unattended retail industry prior to the pandemic and wanted to bring to the marketplace a healthy, quick beverage option that was always available. Now as we navigate this new world, it’s proven even more important to have a safe, covid friendly beverage option that eliminates extra labor and person to person contact.”
Kiosks provide a fully automated experience that spotlights the future of retail transactions. Bleni Blends kiosks are cashless and accept all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Wallet, and most staff and student cards. Kiosks also utilize a touchless vending option, ideal for today’s world that prioritizes contactless delivery.
Bleni Blends kiosks are not only convenient for customers, but also for their operators. Kiosks are self-contained, self-cleaning, and require minimal maintenance. Additionally, kiosks only occupy 12 square feet of space and can be installed in a few hours.
Bleni Blends was developed in 2019 as a nutritious, contactless, unattended beverage kiosk. Currently, they operate more than 30 locations across the United States and Canada. Another 30 kiosks, are expected to be delivered within the next few months.
