DNR enforcement actions for Dec. 9

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Linn County Cedar Rapids Community School District Comply with all asbestos regulations during future restorations, renovations, and construction projects; require future contractors and subcontractors to submit a full scope of work for each project; and pay a $4,500 administrative penalty.

Plymouth County LCNJ Farms, LLC Clean manure from the basin and properly land apply it; submit a written Plan of Action for basin pumping and submit for approval, and immediately implement upon approval; and pay $3,349.82 in fish restitution and a $5,500 administrative penalty.

Webster County Jacob Geisler dba JDG Pork Enterprises, L.C. Pay a $2,000 administrative penalty.