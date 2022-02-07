New Bitcoin ATM opens in Easton, PA at 359 Northampton St for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin ATM - 359 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042
Easton Corner MarketEASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Easton, PA. The new machine is located in the Easton Corner Market located at 359 Northampton St, Easton, PA 18042. The Bitcoin ATM is located at the back of the store, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) instantly. This Bitcoin ATM machine is available 7 seven days a week and is servicing the entire Easton area, as well as the Wilson and Old Orchard neighborhoods.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers across the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Bethlehem, Quakertown, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Denver, Middletown and Lancaster.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Easton uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides Bitcoin ATM hardware and software solutions making the process of starting and expanding a bitcoin ATM business easy and secure.
