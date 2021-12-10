Metaversing approaches Climate Change and other UN Goals Head-on
New group uses the latest AI Brainstorming programs to refine new solutionsCAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new series of techniques and stratagems aimed at achieving a sustainable future for the Earth is being pioneered by researchers from groups like This is Zero Hour, Earth Guardians, and the Indigenous Environmental Network, as well as students from Oxford, Harvard,Cambridge, and Stanford. Called Metaversing, it differs from what is commonly known as the 'Metaverse' in that it starts from a serious consideration of what planet and people need, rather than from considering future uses of technologies like AR and VR in and for themselves. According to CTO Savannah Partridge, "We as a species need to use whatever methods are most capable of effeciently addressing issues like Climate Change, and we need to do it immediately. Right now those methods include Group AI, Mind Mapping, and the latest programs for AI brainstorming."
Because Metaversing posits that saving Earth from existential crises like Climate Change requires motivations tailored to every basic human need, it sees environmental improvement and personal growth as both equal in importance and interdependent.
"The things we can do to effect a sustainable future can be fulfilling, growth-inducing, and even fun" says the group's Education coordinator Amy Chang.
Starting in January, Metaversing.network will be holding weekly Zoom meetings for members. During the sessions, AI Brainstorming software will be used by participants to probe Sustainability issues, develop questions specifically aimed at solving those challenges, and then to propose projects to address the problems. Ideas from individuals, shared and refined by the software, when distilled through the group can lead to insights not discoverable by ordinary methods, since the program uses 174 billion parameters derived from the Web.
"We seek to motivate people to act because they are driven by enthusiasm" says Metaversing's CIO John Toomey. "People often achieve challenging things because they are inspired. Actions stemming from passion are more likely to be repeated over the long term than those compelled by fear, or driven by intellection. Metaversing uses techniques which evoke awe, curiosity, healthy competition, context-free thought, storytelling, experimentation, and a shared sense of community to impel group and
individual activity in service of larger goals."
As the network builds out in 2022, participants will include students from universities and secondary schools in India, Singapore, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, South Africa, France, Sweden, Guatemala, and Fiji. "We think that people from every country should join in, and especially those from nations that are already experiencing the severest effects of Climate Change" says Chang.
Successful projects created by participants are eligible to win Metaversing's Hero Award, conferred upon those who develop the best solutions for one of the UN's Sustainability Goals. Their prize consists of carbon credits obtained from providers including Terrapass and marketplace.goldstandard.org.
For more information email info@metaversing.network
To apply to join Zoom sessions: harvard@metaversing.network
To suggest research projects: cambridge@metaversing.network
