U.S. 1 (City Avenue/Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - A single lane closure will be in place on northbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between Monument Road and Interstate 76 in Philadelphia on Monday, December 13, through Wednesday, December 15, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for electronic message sign installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

If weather forces a cancellation of any of the scheduled activities, the work and related lane closure may be rescheduled to Thursday night, December 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.

In addition, lane closures and traffic slowdowns may occur on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions next week for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia.

The U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) restrictions may occur:

Southbound, Monday, December 13, through Friday, December 17, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and

Northbound, Monday, December 13, through Friday, December 17, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.