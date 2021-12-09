U.S. 1 (City Avenue/Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia
King of Prussia, PA - A single lane closure will be in place on northbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) between Monument Road and Interstate 76 in Philadelphia on Monday, December 13, through Wednesday, December 15, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for electronic message sign installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
If weather forces a cancellation of any of the scheduled activities, the work and related lane closure may be rescheduled to Thursday night, December 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.
In addition, lane closures and traffic slowdowns may occur on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) in both directions next week for construction on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia.
The U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) restrictions may occur:
- Southbound, Monday, December 13, through Friday, December 17, periodically from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning; and
- Northbound, Monday, December 13, through Friday, December 17, periodically from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Current work to rehabilitate and re-deck the southbound outer lane and shoulder of the mile-long viaduct and repair the Fox Street overpass will continue until spring 2022 before construction shifts to the northbound side of the structure.
The project, which is expected to be completed in spring 2024, also includes installation of electronic message signs and other Intelligent Transportation System components on I-76 and other regional arteries.
South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $90.7 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.
More project information is available at the U.S. 1 Viaduct Rehabilitation project website.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800
# # #