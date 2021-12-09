North East Barrack November 2021 DUI Arrest

(NORTH EAST, MD) – The Maryland State Police is committed to reducing impaired driving and preventing alcohol/drug-related accidents. The North East Barrack’s aggressive stance resulted in over 895 traffic stops in November 2021, with 20 of those stops leading to arrests of impaired drivers. Some of the investigations relating to impaired driving remain open and may not be included, but here is a list of the North East Barrack’s DUI arrests for November:
|Location
|Name
|Age
|City
|State
|(Rising Sun)
|Anthony Logan
|25
|Elkton
|MD
|(North East)
|Ndeja Ebony Brooks
|26
|Norwalk
|CT
|(Elkton)
|Keith Lamont Stewart
|48
|Elkton
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Denise Ann Gibney
|58
|Rising Sun
|MD
|(Port Deposit)
|Nanette Joyce Hutton
|50
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Nathan Scott Benjamin
|29
|Elkton
|MD
|(Perryville)
|Nickecia Khalia Byron
|26
|Newark
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Elizabeth Jean Gillespie
|21
|Bear
|DE
|(Elkton)
|Thomas Arnao
|50
|Bear
|DE
|(Elkton)
|James Howard Cullum
|43
|Chesapeake City
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Shane Eric Milburn
|48
|Red Lion
|PA
|(North East)
|Melanie Mulvena
|51
|North East
|MD
|(Elkton)
|Jose Miguel Mendez
|28
|Nottingham
|PA
|(North East)
|Jon Craig Austin
|59
|Odenton
|MD
|(Rising Sun)
|Amos F Beiler
|21
|Drumore
|PA
Drunk/impaired driving can result in serious crashes, injuries or death. Anyone who observes what they believe to be a drunk or impaired driver should call 9-1-1.