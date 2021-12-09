Ducklings Early Learning Center is Opening New Location in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania
Ducklings Early Learning Center is opening their 8th locations in Landisville, located in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania!
We believe that the first 5 years of educational & developmental support are crucial in the success of a child & their families. We are excited to provide that to our community & open for business!”LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducklings Early Learning Center is excited to be opening a new location in Landisville, a Lancaster suburb in January 2022. Prospective families are welcome to tour the new site during open house hours on December 18th, 2021.
— Amanda Gesner
Ducklings Early Learning Center classrooms are designed with specific age groups in mind from infants to kindergarteners, offering a safe, nurturing atmosphere for students to develop necessary skills through guided activities. Ducklings' highly trained, degreed teachers encourage children to explore the world around them with a focus on mind, body, heart, and family.
“We believe that the first five years of educational and developmental support are crucial in the success of a child and subsequently, their families. We are here to provide that for the Landisville community and beyond, and are so excited to open for business in February 2022!” - Amanda Gesner (Director of Ducklings Early Learning Center, Landisville)
Throughout the day, students engage in multi-sensory activities that foster lifelong learning, creative growth, and an appreciation for the outdoors. Ducklings Early Learning Center also strives to build self-esteem, manners, and cooperation through lessons, play, and social interactions. Families are always kept in the loop with their child’s growth and development, and daily procedures are streamlined for convenience and security.
The new Ducklings Early Learning Center location is located at 3101 Yellow Goose Rd, Lancaster PA 17601.
Families can submit their contact information to get in touch with a representative about enrolling their children and receiving details on classes and rates.
For over 27 years, Ducklings Early Learning Center has operated as a successful childcare program that has grown throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. With an emphasis on a consistent curriculum developed by early education experts, Ducklings Early Learning Center strives to offer high-quality childcare and education for local communities.
