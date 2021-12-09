HHS Selects Phase 1 Winners of Competition to Decrease Rates of Hypertension among Pregnant and Postpartum Women

New initiative to identify programs that provide effective monitoring and follow-up care for hypertensive disorders during pregnancy and postpartum.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office on Women’s Health announced the 20 winners of Phase I of the HHS Hypertension Innovator Award Competition. The competition was created to identify effective, pre-existing programs that care for people with hypertension where the programs could be or are already applied to women with hypertension who are pregnant and/or postpartum. The goal of the competition is to demonstrate sustainability and the ability to replicate and/or expand programs that provide effective monitoring and follow-up of hypertension for women who are pregnant and/or postpartum.

Hypertension is a serious health condition affecting 1 in 10 women during pregnancy. If not controlled, hypertension puts women at higher risk of experiencing serious pregnancy complications and at higher risk of lifelong cardiovascular disease.

“The Hypertension Innovator Award Competition awardees will help us not only address hypertension but also improve maternal health and health equity in communities most at-risk for adverse health outcomes. The HHS hypertension challenge represents a step towards HHS reaching its goal to improve maternal health in America,” said ADM Rachel L. Levine, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health.

The competition is divided into three phases. During Phase I, HHS identified successful programs that provide effective care for hypertensive disorders. Phase II is upcoming and focuses on demonstrating that the programs awarded in Phase I can be applied to more women who are pregnant and/or postpartum, resulting in positive outcomes. During Phase III, applicants will demonstrate that programs have been successfully replicated and/or expanded in communities or clinical settings.

“Cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of maternal death and is responsible for over 33 percent of pregnancy-related deaths,” said Dorothy Fink, M.D., Deputy Assistant Secretary for Women’s Health and Director, Office on Women’s Health. “Both maternal and infant mortality are key indicators of health and wellness within communities. If we can expand access to care and innovative treatments during pregnancy and after delivery, we create healthier futures for mothers, their babies, and their families.”

The 20 winners of Phase I of the HHS Hypertension Innovator Award Competition are listed below: