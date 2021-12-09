Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,509 in the last 365 days.

US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) closed at I-94 in Jackson beginning Saturday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) at I-94 in Jackson for bridge beam placement.

This work is part of MDOT's ongoing $120 million investment to rebuild and widen I-94 near the Airport Road interchange to just west of the east US-127/I-94 interchange in Blackman and Leoni Township. The I-94 project involves upgrading the US-127/M-50 (West Avenue)/I-94 interchange to a diverging diamond interchange, the Elm Road interchange with roundabouts, and the Lansing Avenue bridge over I-94.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County: Jackson

Highways: US-127 M-50 (West Avenue)

Closest city: Jackson

Start date: 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Completion date: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Overall I-94 project completion date: November 2023

Traffic restrictions: Northbound US-127/M-50 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-94 to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange, then along westbound I-94 to access US-127/M-50.

Southbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) traffic will be detoured via westbound I-94 to the Airport Road interchange, then along eastbound I-94 to access US-127/M-50.

Please follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Safety benefit: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of I-94, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.

I-94 Rebuilding Michigan project profile - Jackson County

You just read:

US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) closed at I-94 in Jackson beginning Saturday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.