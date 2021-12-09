MDOT public meeting Dec. 15 to discuss I-496/US-127 project in Ingham and Clinton counties

Contact:

Lansing, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the upcoming I-496/US-127 project from I-96 to I-69. Work is currently scheduled to begin in 2023. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat function.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Who: Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents MDOT staff and contractors

When: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the meeting

To listen by phone without using Internet, please call 248-509-0316.

Phone Conference ID: 560 300 099#.

Accessibility: Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

Project information: The I-496/US-127 Rebuilding Michigan project involves rebuilding I-496/US-127 from I-96 to I-496, along with concrete pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing of the freeway and interchange ramps between I-496 and I-69. The project includes a variety of work on 35 bridges ranging from preventive maintenance to rebuilding.

Public comment: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from this project. Please submit public comment by Jan. 15. Provide concerns/comments discussed at this meeting regarding the project using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section 425 West Ottawa St. P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381