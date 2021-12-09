RE: 1740 US RT 2 North Hero Closed
US ROUTE 2 IN THE AREA OF 1740 IN NORTH HERO IS OPEN TO ONE LANE CURRENTLY.
The rd way in the area of 1740 US rt 2 in north Hero is closed for the time being, it will be closed for the foreseeable future and will update when it is reopened.
In the mean time, please seek alternative routes and travel safely.
Middlesex State Police
802 524 5993