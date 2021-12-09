Submit Release
RE: 1740 US RT 2 North Hero Closed

US ROUTE 2 IN THE AREA OF 1740 IN NORTH HERO IS OPEN TO ONE LANE CURRENTLY.

 

From: Richardson, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, December 9, 2021 11:59 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 1740 US RT 2 North Hero Closed

 

The rd way in the area of 1740 US rt 2 in north Hero is closed for the time being, it will be closed for the foreseeable future and will update when it is reopened.

 

In the mean time,  please seek alternative routes and travel safely.

 

Middlesex State Police

802 524 5993

