RE: 1740 US RT 2 North Hero Closed

US ROUTE 2 IN THE AREA OF 1740 IN NORTH HERO IS OPEN TO ONE LANE CURRENTLY.

From: Richardson, Michael via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, December 9, 2021 11:59 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 1740 US RT 2 North Hero Closed

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.