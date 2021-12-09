BBC’s Dylan Haskins Joins New York Festivals Radio Awards Advisory Board
2022 New York Festivals Storytellers Gala will Celebrate Radio Winners at NAB April 26, 2022
It’s a great honour to be asked to join the Advisory Board of the New York Festivals Radio Awards and to have the opportunity to help shape and advise the awards ...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA , December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Radio Awards announced the appointment of Dylan Haskins Commissioning Executive for Podcasts for BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live to the NYF Radio Awards Advisory Board.
— Dylan Haskins
Mr. Haskins is the 14th member of the prestigious New York Festivals Radio Awards Advisory Board, a brain trust of executives comprised of some of the Radio industry’s most respected content creators and broadcast leaders from around the globe. These thought-leaders generously provide NYF’s Radio Awards with ongoing knowledge of emerging trends, critical industry insights, and a global perspective.
“It’s a great honour to be asked to join the Advisory Board of the New York Festivals Radio Awards and to have the opportunity to help shape and advise the awards during such an exciting period of evolution in audio creativity, innovation, investment and audience habits. As a commissioner for a public service broadcaster, it’s also a time of challenge and competition from new commercial players but, in my experience, this is leading us all to be more ambitious, to go bigger on what makes us distinctive and to experiment and collaborate more where there are shared aims. All of this means radio and podcasts have never been better and a competition like the New York Festivals helps recognise this.”—Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live
Dylan Haskins is a a multi-award winning audio commissioner and executive producer at BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Live responsible for podcasts including I’m Not A Monster, Have You Heard George’s Podcast?, Where Is George Gibney?, Bad People and Wheel of Misfortune.
I’m Not A Monster, the 10-part podcast series and the investigative podcast series ‘Where is George Gibney? won a total of six Golds, a Silver and the Grand Award at the 2021 New York Festivals Radio Awards, contributing to the BBC also being awarded 2021 Broadcaster of the Year.
Dylan’s industry accolades in the US and Canada include podcast commissions that have won a Peabody Award, a RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award and multiple Webby Awards including Best Documentary and Best Sound Design. In Europe, they’ve won the Rose d’Or for Audio, multiple UK Radio Academy ARIAS Golds, Silver and Bronze, the Broadcasting Press Guild Award for Podcast of the Year, NME Podcast of the Year, British Podcast Awards 'Moment of the Year' Gold and multiple Silvers, and Overall Prize at the Justice Media Awards in Ireland.
This year is the twelfth year that New York Festivals has partnered with the annual NAB Show. This strategic partnership provides all attendees to the April 26th, 2022, Storyteller’s Gala access to the multi-day NAB event. NAB is the ultimate marketplace for people passionate about media, entertainment, and technology.
The Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honor the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community.
New York Festivals invites award-winning industry leaders from around the world to become members of their world-class Radio Awards Grand Jury. The 2022 Grand jury will soon be set. Those jurors will include some of the most world’s recognizable voices and captivating content producers in the radio industry. Entries are judged on production values, organization, presentation of information, creativity, and use of the medium.
All Entries in the 2022 competition will be judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the Radio Awards winners gallery. To view the 2021 Winner’s Gallery, visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/winners/List/b0203a69-d665-4bad-8247-3df57533420c.
The deadline to enter the 2022 Radio Awards competition is February 9, 2022. To enter please visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/, for additional information visit: https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/Competition/Rules.
