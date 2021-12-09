Huffman Engineering, Inc. named 2022 System Integrator of the Year by Control Engineering and Plant Engineering Magazine
CFE Media Group has named Huffman Engineering Inc. 2022 Control Systems Integrator of the Year. Huffman Engineering is a start to finish engineering firm.
CFE Media Group has named Huffman Engineering Inc. 2022 Control Systems Integrator of the Year. Each year, a panel of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering editors and industry expert judges select the System Integrator of the Year Award winners in three categories (based on the size of the organization). Huffman Engineering won in the small business category.

Three general criteria are considered for the selection of winners: business skills, technical competence and customer satisfaction. Winners are then inducted into the System Integrator Hall of Fame.
“We were very excited to hear the news. For us it’s about the journey and becoming a better company. We have always focused on significant projects that impact our communities for the better in automation and control systems integration. This award is a sign that we’re executing on that vision at a high level and we’re truly honored by that recognition,” Wendy Huffman, CEO/CFO.
A “system integrator” is a contract engineering firm that can design and implement computerized control systems for industrial machinery, manufacturing lines or other automated facilities that produce either a commodity or a finished product. Examples would include automation, control, robotic and test system integrators as well as automation contractors, automated machine builders, multi-disciplinary engineering firms with instrumentation and automation divisions.
According to Howard Huffman, President & COO, “Our highly-skilled engineers and technicians are excited about and good at Making Ideas Work. The current environment in pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater utilities, food and beverage, electrical utilities and manufacturing is poised for the future and we are perfectly positioned to partner with our customers to make those visions of innovation happen.”
Our innovative and dynamic team prides itself on engineering with an eye toward quality, detailed attention to design and exceptional customer service, collaborating with customers and their teams for extraordinary results. The Huffman Engineering Team has developed a reputation for excellence, dependability and trustworthiness in the pharmaceutical/life science, water/wastewater, food and beverage, electrical utility and manufacturing industries.
High-scale system integration and top of the line customer service allow us to become a trusted advisor to some of the most successful companies and municipalities in the Midwest. Hallmarks include truly listening and understanding the needs of the customer and executing their vision with excellence and sophisticated attention to detail in every design.
From our customers:
“We’ve worked with Huffman Engineering for 20 continuous years now. If we could work with only one automation & control systems integrator, the easy choice would be HEi.”
“HEI’s integration was flawless Very well done. I don’t think I would never pick another team (company) because they are always spot on, they identify issues right away and resolve them quickly. They are here early, and they are here late to take care of the project. I like to hire subject matter experts for this type of work, and they are subject matter experts.”
"I believe we have an opportunity to think outside the box and provide new and existing clients a Quality and Professionalism they don’t get with anyone else in the industry."
Huffman’s Engineering’s expertise is bolstered by the Integrator certifications we hold. We have been a Control Systems Integrators (CSIA) Certified member since 2005, a Rockwell Recognized Systems Integrator in Process, Control and Safety, Ignition Gold Certified System Integrator, Wonderware Certified Systems Integrator, and Schneider Certified Alliance System Integrator among others.
The 2022 System Integrator of the Year recipients were selected by industry experts and CFE Media from nominations from within the industry. Interviews with each of the System Integrator of the Year award winners are featured in the annual Global System Integrator Report published by CFE Media and distributed in the December issues of Control Engineering and Plant Engineering magazines.
Huffman Engineering, Inc. has over three decades of experience with a proven track record of delivering large-scale system integration projects with industrial customers and municipalities as an electrical control systems integrator and electrical engineering firm with offices in Lincoln, Nebraska and Englewood, Colorado. Our system integration expertise extends to highly regulated industries requiring clients to meet stringent regulatory requirements. Huffman Engineering can design and build robust and reliable automation systems to meet the expectations of the CDPHE, FDA, USDA and EPA.
