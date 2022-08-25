Huffman Engineering, Inc. celebrating 35 years and 2022 System Integrator of the Year award
Premier Control Systems Integrator Engineering firm in the Midwest, Huffman Engineering, Inc. celebrates 35 years of engineering with impact
Running a business is a marathon – not a sprint and we have followed the roads our customers asked us to walk with them and gone further than we could have imagined.”LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huffman Engineering, Inc. (HEI) is celebrating 35 years in business, providing exceptional engineering impact throughout the Midwest and beyond. The full-service engineering firm specializing in systems integration is proud to have served the Nebraska community since 1987 and extended its reach into surrounding states including adding an office in Denver, CO.
“We are humbled by the many individuals who have contributed to the success of Huffman Engineering, Inc. over our 35 years in business. When we began, we could not have imagined we would be the firm we are today. We are extremely grateful for all those people who believed in us, worked with us, and supported us in difficult times. This is not the end of the journey by any means. It is more like a stop at an oasis on the journey when we can contemplate the road we have taken and then look on to even more exciting years to come.” Wendy Huffman, CEO/CFO.
According to Howard Huffman, President/COO, “We are grateful to the people who stood with us in difficulty, thankful for all who have provided guidance, and so appreciate those who have trusted us with their effort and families. Running a business is a marathon – not a sprint and we have followed the roads our customers asked us to walk with them and gone further than we could have imagined.”
As HEI celebrates this milestone we are also proud to be celebrating CFE Media Group’s naming Huffman Engineering Inc. 2022 Control Systems Integrator of the Year. It is fitting as we celebrate 35 years of successful engineering to be inducted into the System Integrator Hall of Fame.
Huffman Engineering, Inc. has over three decades of experience with a proven track record of delivering large-scale system integration projects with industrial customers and municipalities as an electrical control systems integrator and electrical engineering firm with offices in Lincoln, Nebraska and Denver, Colorado. We specialize in start to finish engineering projects in pharmaceuticals, water/wastewater/, food and beverage, electrical utilities and manufacturing. Our system integration expertise extends to highly regulated industries requiring clients to meet stringent regulatory requirements. Huffman Engineering can design and build robust and reliable automation systems to meet the expectations of the CDPHE, FDA, USDA and EPA.
Huffman Engineering has served municipalities and industrial customers since 1987. With offices in both Nebraska and Colorado, our company has demonstrated best practices alongside a varied group of customers and business partners by providing innovative solutions to an array of complex problems.
Huffman’s Engineering’s expertise is bolstered by the Integrator certifications we hold. We have been a Control Systems Integrators (CSIA) Certified member since 2005, a Rockwell Recognized Systems Integrator in Process, Control and Safety, Ignition Gold Certified System Integrator, AVEVA/Wonderware Certified Systems Integrator, and Schneider Certified Alliance System Integrator. Our documentation is detailed and consistent, allowing our customers to be prepared to validate any regulatory requirements.
We service over 20 municipality customers alone and our expertise to provide water/wastewater/electrical power solutions is second to none. With pharmaceutical proficiency extending to every step of the bio-reacting, batch mixing and weight, processing and packaging progression, our proven experience to provide an in-depth life science solutions is world-class. Our experience in food and beverage includes every step of the batch mixing and weight, processing and packaging progression and our processing and distribution solutions can stand with the very best.
In addition to the oldest UL508 and UL696 shop in Eastern Nebraska, Huffman Engineering also houses a fully certified UL508 shop in Colorado. Control panels are custom built in-house by experienced technicians to exacting industry standards that are clearly labeled, documented and tested before leaving the shop to ensure quality to customers. Huffman Engineering is perfectly positioned to ensure all objectives for the project are accomplished. Specifically:
Quality – Work products and deliverables will be consistent with project specifications and in full.
Cost – We value cost-effectiveness for the long-term and doing it right the first time. Cost-effective to comply with the project budget.
Schedule – Meet or exceed the scheduled milestones and ultimate completion date for the project.
Operation – Execute the project in a manner that minimizes operational disruptions avoiding disruption to production.
Safety - Incorporate best safety practices.
