Rare piece of ancient Indian culture to be gifted to 100 world leaders, announced at Expo 2020

CEO of Sapio Analytics Ashwin Srivastava making the announcement

At an event held in the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo, government advisory firm announced gifting of invaluable restored ancient artworks to select leaders

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World leaders shall become owners of an invaluable part of the culture of India, through the works curated by Heritage Restoration Division of government advisory firm Sapio Analytics. This was announced at India Pavilion in Expo 2020, Dubai.

At the event that revealed first 700 years of Buddhist paintings of the world, in form of works photographed and digitally restored by Benoy K Behl, this announcement was made by the CEO of Sapio Analytics, Ashwin Srivastava. "We are working on presenting part of India's culture, in form of restored ancient artworks and modern representations of the same, to selected world leaders", said Srivastava.

"The works shall be presented through our group company Sapio Parthiv Heritech, a joint venture between Sapio Heritage and Parthiv group, aimed at beautifying the cities and towns of India, using the power of ancient Indian culture. We expect to increase government earnings and help evolve citizen consciousness through this venture. The gifts to leaders is an attempt to initiate a revolution driven by Indian culture", added Hardik Somani, COO and Director of Sapio Analytics.

The speakers at the Expo announced that the team of Sapio Analytics shall undertake this process of gifting invaluable part of the culture of India to 100 leaders over the next month.

Sapio Heritage has been responsible for presenting the ancient culture of India to the world, and as part of the series of activities towards the same, it shall exhibit select paintings by Udayraj Gadnis, a celebrated spiritual artist. In an event scheduled for the last week of January 2022, the pioneering art exhibition titled "The Glorious Sun Series" shall be held at the India Pavilion. India Pavilion is situated inside Expo 2020 in Dubai, Expo 2020 is a global exhibition with pavilions by 192 countries, all showcasing the best of culture, art, science, technology and more.

Hardik Somani
Heritage Restoration Division (Office of COO)
info@sapioglobal.com

Highlights of Ancient Culture Event at India Pavilion, Expo 2020, Dubai

